WASHINGTON — Lawmakers from both political parties wept and choked up during emotional recountings of the events of Jan. 6 when Trump supporters overran the U.S. Capitol delaying Congress’ approval of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a frequent Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, became emotional and cried while thanking police officers during hearings of the new Jan. 6 Select Committee.
Kinzinger called the events of Jan. 6 a threat “the future of self-government.”
Kinzinger and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are both Trump foes and have both been picked by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to serve on the committee looking into the Capitol riot.
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, also choked up during his remarks during the committee hearing which included testimony from officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The overrunning of the Capitol sent lawmakers, staff and lobbyists hiding under desks and in locked offices and hearing rooms as Trump supporters roamed through the halls and chambers of Congress. The House impeached Trump for "inciting an insurrection" but the U.S. Senate failed to convict the former president.
The FBI has made hundreds of arrests associated with Jan. 6, intelligence agencies are focusing on white supremacist and right-wing groups and Congress is poised to approve a $2 billion bill that includes significant spending on new Capitol security.
Trump and conservatives also want to know the name of the police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old conservative, inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The officer’s name has not been released and he will not be charged.
The committee promises to focus on how Trump and the White House reacted to the Jan. 6 riot as well as preparation for the day’s events and links to alt-right and white supremacist groups.
Cheney, a neconservative, said the “violence of January 6” could be repeated.
“We cannot leave the violence of January 6th – and its causes – uninvestigated. The American people deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for January 6th. We must know what happened here at the Capitol,” said Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. “We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House – every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during, and after the attack. Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward. If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our Constitutional Republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system. We will face the threat of more violence in the months to come, and another January 6th every four years.”
Trump is no fan on Cheney who was ousted from her GOP leadership post because of her anti-Trump stances.
