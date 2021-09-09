Small flags and flowers are tucked into the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing on the bronze parapets surrounding the waterfall pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The memorial has two pools that sit in the footprints of the former North and South Towers.
Small flags and flowers are tucked into the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing on the bronze parapets surrounding the waterfall pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The memorial has two pools that sit in the footprints of the former North and South Towers.
Small flags and flowers are tucked into the names of those memorialized on the wall overlooking the fountain on the plaza in front of the museum.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Small flags and flowers are tucked into the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing on the bronze parapets surrounding the waterfall pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The memorial has two pools that sit in the footprints of the former North and South Towers.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Small flags and flowers are tucked into the names of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing on the bronze parapets surrounding the waterfall pool at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. The memorial has two pools that sit in the footprints of the former North and South Towers.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Small flags and flowers are tucked into the names of those memorialized on the wall overlooking the fountain on the plaza in front of the museum.
NEW YORK — Family members of 9/11 victims will gather on the Memorial plaza at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum to read aloud the names of those killed in the 9/11 attacks and in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, as the U.S. marks the passage of two decades since the day that changed our lives forever.
The focus of the commemoration will be the reading of the names by family members in-person. Throughout the ceremony, participants will observe six moments of silence, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon, and the crash of Flight 93.
The program will commence at 8:30 a.m., and the first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m. Houses of worship are encouraged to toll their bells at that time. The ceremony will be exclusively for 9/11 family members. Access to the Memorial will begin at 7 a.m. on the anniversary, and the commemoration is expected to conclude at approximately 1 p.m. Family members can use the letter that was mailed to their homes or the email they received from the Museum for entrance to the ceremony. P and T case numbers or Memorial Park identification cards will also be accepted. Only one letter per family group is required.
At sundown, the annual “Tribute in Light” will illuminate the sky in commemoration of the anniversary of the attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.