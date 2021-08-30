WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads the U.S. government’s COVID-19 efforts and serves as President Joe Biden's top medical advisor, supports requiring school children to get coronavirus vaccines.
Fauci voiced backing for vaccines for K-12 students as well as local and employer vaccination mandates during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, Aug. 29.
“I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea. And remember, Jake, this is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if, in fact, you want a child to come in, we have done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis,” Fauci said in the interview.. “So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”
Fauci’s comments come as school districts on the Eastern Shore and across the country see push back from some parents against renewed mask mandates from both local school districts and the Maryland State Board of Education.
Those mandates have been ordered with the concerns about the Delta variant and the rise in reported cases and hospitalizations in new pandemic hot spots such as Louisiana, Texas, Florida and Oregon.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 942 new COVID cases on Monday as well as 705 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus.
There were nine new deaths reported statewide bringing the pandemic total to 9,781 in Maryland. There have been ten deaths attributed in Maryland to COVID among those age 19 and younger.
Fauci also backs local and employer mandates requiring vaccines for workers and to attend events and visit businesses.
Still, the government’s mass vaccination efforts face divides over class, race and politics.
In Maryland, some wealthier counties have higher vaccination rates than lower income areas of the state. The statewide fully vaccinated rates is 61.5% in Maryland.
Talbot County, for example, which is older, more affluent and less diverse, has 62.2% of its population fully vaccinated. Wealthier Montgomery County has 66.7% vaccination rate.
That compares to lower vaccination rates in some less affluent areas of the Eastern Shore and state including Baltimore city (58.9%), Wicomico County (44.4%), Dorchester County (48.2%) and (39.4%), according to MDH.
Some current COVID hotspots in Florida, Texas and Louisiana are also seeing disparities in vaccination rates based class, race and politics.
Fauci does not expect to see a national vaccine mandate though President Joe Biden has order vaccinations for federal workers and the U.S. military.
But Biden’s chief medical advisor favors COVID vaccine mandates imposed by universities, hospital systems and employers.
"I am very much in favor of mandating at the local level. I don't think we're going to see federal mandates, except for certain agencies of the federal government," Fauci told CNN. "I mean, we have already seen that with the Veterans Administration. But now that we have the full approval, the full stamp of approval, at least for the Pfizer vaccine, we are definitely going to see mandating for colleges, if you want to attend in person at a college or university, or places of business that employs large numbers of people. I think you're going to see that. And I actually encourage it, because I think that's one of the ways that we can get many, many more people vaccinated.:
Locally, there are 49 active COVID cases in Talbot County as of Aug. 27, according to health officials.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has also been pushing for federal approvals for vaccines for school kids age 5 to 11. Hogan has implemented COVID vaccine mandates for state health care workers as well as those working at nursing homes and hospitals statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.