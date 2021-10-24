BETHESDA, Md. — Federal lawmakers are seeking answers from Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding potential U.S. funding for medical research involving cruel treatment of dogs — including puppies, locking beagles in with sand flies and the removal of vocal cords to quiet their barking.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., spearheaded a letter with other Republican and Democratic congressional members asking Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases about reports from watchdog groups regarding.
Fauci is director of the NIAID and President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor and lead on the coronavirus pandemic.
“According to documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project, and subsequent media coverage, from October 2018 until February 2019, NIAID spent $1.68 million in taxpayer funds on drug tests involving 44 beagle puppies. The dogs were all between six and eight months old. The commissioned tests involved injecting and force-feeding the puppies an experimental drug for several weeks, before killing and dissecting them,” the letter from Mace and 23 other lawmakers.
Animal rights and other advocates also worry about reports that beagles and other dogs in the medical experiments had their vocal cords removed to quiet their barking and yelping.
“Of particular concern is the fact that the invoice to NIAID included a line item for ‘cordectomy.’ As you are likely aware, a cordectomy, also known as ‘devocalization,’ involves slitting a dog’s vocal cords in order to prevent them from barking, howling, or crying,” the letter reads in reference to concerns about the "de-barking" of dogs.
The congressional correspondence was signed by other Republicans (including Florida Reps. Carlos Gimenez, Daniel Webster, Brian Mast, Bill Posey, Scott Franklin and Maria Salazar) as well as Democrats such as Cindy Axne of Idaho, Jimmy Gomez of California and Eleanor Holmes Norton of the District of Columbia.
U.S. funding of medical research involving potentially cruel treatments of dogs — in particular Beagles — is being scrutinized by watchdog groups such as the White Coat Waste Project.
One of the projects criticized by the group is a $375,800 U.S. medical research grant from NIAID to a lab in Tunisia that allegedly involved locking beagle’s heads in mesh cages filled with hundreds of infected sand flies.
There were also reports of researchers removing dogs’ vocal cords to quiet them during the experiments.
Fauci has been a lead medical voice and policymaker during the COVID-19 pandemic. His approaches have been welcomed and hailed by Democrats including Biden but Fauci has also been criticized by conservatives over his support for pandemic mandates and restrictions.
