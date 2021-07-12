WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government and Biden administration’s lead on the coronavirus pandemic, wants to see more mandates for COVID vaccinations coming from local governments, employers and schools.
“I have been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe at the local level, Jake, there should be more mandates," Fauci told CNN anchor Jake Tapper. "There really should be. We're talking about life-and-death situations. We have lost 600,000 Americans already.”
Fauci is the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He is Biden’s chief medical officer and also led pandemic responses during the Trump administration.
Fauci, who is concerned about the impact of the Delta COVID variant from India has some company when it comes to advocacy for COVID vaccine mandates.
Planned Parenthood CEO Lean Wen said part of COVID mass vaccination efforts should entail making it harder and burdensome to choose to stay unvaccinated.
“What we really need to do at this point is to make vaccination the easy choice. It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated. Right now, it’s kind of the opposite — it’s fine, it’s easy if you’re unvaccinated. You can do everything you want to do anyway,” Wen told CNN. “But at some point, I think it will be important to say ‘Hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms, you have to get twice-weekly testing.'”
Planned Parenthood — a leading advocate for abortion and reproductive rights — has launched new programs this year aimed at bolstering COVID vaccine confidence among Black, Latino and other communities of color.
A number of universities — including in Maryland — as well as hospital systems and some other employers are requiring workers, students and faculty to be fully vaccinated against COVID.
There are no state or federal government mandates for vaccines though other countries and some employers are looking at imposing vaccine mandates and creating COVID passports. Some conservatives and libertarians have pushed back against COVID mandates and requiring vaccines for work, travel and attending events.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 48% of the total U.S. population and 58.9% of the adult population are fully vaccinated against COVID.
In Maryland, 57.25% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the state’s health agency.
