WASHINGTON — The FBI has received more than 200,000 “digital media tips” from those informing on others potentially involved in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters disputing President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
The rioters disrupted Congress’ certification of Biden’s 2020 victory over former President Donald Trump.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said during congressional testimony on Tuesday that federal law enforcement and security agencies relied heavily on tip lines to get information on those involved in the overrunning of the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI and D.C. police have made scores of arrests related to the Jan. 6 events.
“We used tip lines and web resources for members of the public to provide information to assist in identifying individuals who were involved in the violence and criminal activity. These resources allowed the public to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files related to possible violations of federal law. The FBI received more than 200,000 digital media tips and more than 30,000 tips through our National Threat Operations Center, which continues to receive tips from the public and generate actionable leads for our investigators. The FBI has arrested hundreds of individuals with regards to rioting, assault on a federal officer, property crimes violations, and conspiracy charges,” Wray said.
The FBI director also said “domestic violent extremists” pose the greatest current domestic terrorism threat. The Biden administration has put a focus on investigating white supremacist and other right-wing groups.
“Looking forward, the FBI assesses DVEs pose an elevated threat of violence to the United States, and some of these actors have been emboldened in the aftermath of the breach of the U.S. Capitol. We expect racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists, and other DVEs will very likely pose the greatest domestic terrorism threats in 2021 and likely into 2022,” Wray said during his opening statement before a House committee.
