WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is making COVID 19 vaccines mandatory for health care workers who work in VA and Veterans Health Administration facilities.
New York City and the state of California are also mandating vaccines for public employees in a push to increase slowing vaccination rates and over worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced the government-imposed vaccine requirement on July 26. The VA is the first federal agency to require coronavirus vaccines among staff. A number of major hospitals systems and universities — including in Maryland — are also mandating vaccines for students, staff and contractors.
The VA said in a statement the mandatory vaccines for mandatory for “health care personnel — including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors — who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit VHA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves."
“We’re mandating vaccines for Title 38 employees because it’s the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country,” McDonough said, referring to the category of medical staff under the vaccine mandate. “Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make — and keep — that fundamental promise.”
The VA points to the Delta variant of the coronavirus and outbreaks of the virus among some staff.
The U.S. agency’s move comes as other countries, including France, Italy and Greece, implement new vaccine passports that require proof of vaccinations for access to venues and the ability to travel.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that all municipal workers — including teachers and police officers — will be required to get vaccinated by mid-September or face weekly COVID-19 testing, making the city one of the largest employers in the U.S. to take such action, according to the Associated Press.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is also looking at renewed mask recommendations — including for the vaccinated — because of concerns about the Delta variant which has also resulted in COVID cases among the vaccinated.
The vaccine mandates and passports have sparked protests over civil liberties and personal choice in Europe — including from some health care workers.
Backers say they are needed to boost vaccine rates and overcome hesitancies. "This is what it takes to continue our recovery for all of us while fighting back the delta variant," de Blasio said. "It’s going to take all of us to finally end the fight against COVID-19."
City employees who are unvaccinated will have to wear masks and take weekly COVID tests. The city is also encouraging private employers to require COVD vaccine among their workers and
The Americans with Disabilities Act does offer medical and religious accommodations for those who do not want vaccinations.
The CDC reports 49.1% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID.
