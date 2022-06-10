The U.S. Department of Agriculture has doled out $22.6 million to help grocery stores, online food delivery services and farmers markets in “underserved communities” across the country.
The federal spending targets so-called “food deserts” in rural areas — including the Eastern Shore — and underserved, lower-income neighborhoods in big cities.
While grocery stores are ample in middle class and more affluent areas, they can be few and far between in rural areas and poor communities.That leaves residents with few (and sometimes zero) options to find and buy quality fresh produce, meats and locally grown items. In some areas, residents do their grocery shopping at convenience and discount dollar stores.
The money is from the USDA’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative. In Maryland and Delaware, the feds handed out $430,935 to three different groups.
Those include:
• $190,778 for CBCDC, Urban Acres Produce Online Market and Home Delivery in Wilmington. Urban Acres Produce LLC has a focus on “historically divested communities” and the money will be used to build a new facility and expanded a home delivery online marketplace to serve Delaware communities, according to the USDA.
• $200,000 for Mancuso Foods, LLC and the Oasis Fresh Foods Market in Indian Head Maryland. The Indian Head Grocer Initiative is a grassroots partnership of residents and local small businesses addressing food issues in southern Maryland. The USDA said the area lacks local markets to buy fresh food and the money will be used to help open a local grocery that will offer fresh produce, meat and seafood and locally grown products.
• $40,157 for VFF Produce, VFF Produce Mobile Farmers Market in Hagerstown. VFF Produce was established in 2019 after receiving a grant to run a mobile farmers market in high poverty area of western Maryland. The focus is on older, low-income and immobile residents and finding ways to bring a farmers market and fresh food to them.
“Access to healthy and affordable food options should be available to all residents of Delaware and Maryland, regardless of where they live,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Delaware and Maryland, David Baker. “I’m thrilled that Rural Development’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative, in partnership with the Reinvestment Fund, has invested more than $430K to three businesses and organizations within our states to help expand access to healthy foods, provide new opportunities for small producers, and strengthen local independent retailers.”
Nationwide, USDA grants were awarded to 134 projects in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.
The money will help open a new grocery store in rural Kansas, a general store and tribal-owned farm that will grow local produce on the San Carlos Apache Indian reservation in Arizona and community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses in southeast D.C.
