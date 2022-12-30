Biden COP27 Climate Summit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks with Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said certain types of controversial speech are not protected by First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Cardin also said during a Senate hearing in December that he wants more European-style solutions — and potentially speech restrictions on social media.


