Through eight hearings, 20 live witnesses and dozens of hours of recorded testimony, the House Jan. 6 committee has focused its case squarely on former President Donald Trump. The committee has disclosed stunning evidence about the Capitol insurrection over six weeks of hearings. It has laid out in vivid detail what it calls an "attempted coup" by Trump as he desperately sought to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Culling material from more than 1,000 witnesses, lawmakers have shown that officials inside the government fought Trump's schemes at every turn, calling them "nuts" and "unhinged." From jaw-dropping testimony to shocking video and never-before-seen documents, revelations came fast during the tightly scripted hearings.

