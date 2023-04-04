Nashville School Shooting

FILE - This photo provided by the family of Michael Hill in March 2023 shows Adriene Joy Hill, left, with Michael Hill. Family and friends of Michael Hill, the 61-year-old custodian killed during a shooting on Monday, March 27, at a small Christian elementary school in Nashville, gathered on Tuesday, April 4, to mourn their loss. Hundreds turned out for the funeral service at Stephens Valley Church, where pastor Jim Bachmann said the hearts of the congregation were aching for the man they called “Big Mike.” 

 Family photo via AP, File

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mike Hill, a 61-year-old custodian who was among the six people killed in last week's attack at a Nashville elementary school, was remembered Tuesday for his loving nature, his culinary skills and his faith.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.