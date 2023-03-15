Senate India Ambassador

This image provided by Senate Television shows the Senate vote total on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, on the nomination of Eric Garcetti to become the U.S. Ambassador to India. Garretti's nomination was approved by a vote of 52-42. 

 Senate Television via AP

WASHINGTON — Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti won confirmation Wednesday from a divided Senate as the nation's next ambassador to India, more than a year and a half after he was first nominated by President Joe Biden and after weathering doubts about his truthfulness in a sexual harassment scandal involving a City Hall adviser.


