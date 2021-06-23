SALISBURY — Shortly after getting a shot in my arm, I realized I had become a “ghostvaxer.” I had been vaccinated, of course, but the thin piece of paper I was given as proof couldn’t actually prove I was inoculated against COVID-19.
After receiving one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10 at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, a mass vaccination site in Salisbury, I received a “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” like millions of other Americans.
But my vaccination record had serious errors.
Just two sections of the card were filled out, my name and the date of my birth. Lacking on the record was what mattered the most: the type of vaccine I received, the manufacturer lot number, the date I received it, and the clinic site where I got my shot.
All this essentially meant that my vaccination card, as my father later told me, was “completely useless.”
Hill Powell, the interim CEO of the Immunization Partnership, a national organization for vaccine awareness and information, said this was not a unique problem.
“There have been incidents, especially with mass vaccinations and the amount of personnel involved, where information does not get fully captured,” Powell said. “Sometimes, errors can happen when it comes to documentation.”
Powell said laws ensure vaccine providers, whether it’s the state or Walgreens, keep a permanent record of your vaccination. But some states have patchy network systems and databases, and when given a bad record, it can be cumbersome to locate the proper documentation of your vaccine.
Lost, damaged and fake vaccination cards have been a hot topic of conversation since states across the country have opened up vaccinations for all adults. Joining that troubling list is incomplete vaccination records.
While government agencies and most businesses are not yet requiring proof of vaccination, it’s a strong possibility that certain sectors of the economy, especially travel, will start checking those vaccination cards in the near future.
Some employers could require it, too. Of course, this means that we will need our vaccination records — with the proper information — at our fingertips and ready to go.
“Should it ever come to a situation where you need that information,” Powell said, “the record of your vaccine should also be with the person who administered the vaccine. (The card) is not meant to be a permanent item of your proof.”
So what do you do if your vaccination card is incomplete or missing crucial details?
I first became aware of my own incomplete vaccination record when I showed a friend my card. After getting my vaccine at the site — the entire process was about 25 minutes — I was pedaled out of the door and told I could go.
After a quick glance, I stuffed the vaccination card in my wallet. At the time, I was just relieved to be vaccinated and assumed the many volunteers, nurses and military personnel at the vaccination site knew what they were doing. I didn’t study the card or its details, and was soon on my way.
Later, when I flashed my vax card as proof to my friend, he joked that I wasn’t vaccinated. He pointed out that my card was not filled out. What vaccine did I even get? Where did I get it?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has no centralized database for vaccination records. The state of Maryland, like most states, has an online database for vaccination records.
Maryland’s ImmuNet stores all of your vaccination records, from your birth to your current age. The linked website for the public is: md.myir.net, and the official name is MyIR.
Health care providers who give out vaccine shots are required to upload your complete vaccination record — complete details and all — to this database system.
“The state of Maryland does not require proof of vaccination. There are, however, a few ways a patient can get an updated vaccine certificate. Check with the vaccine provider that administered the vaccine, or use MyIR,” recommended Charles Gischlar, a communications spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health. “MyIR is a public-facing tool that pulls vaccination data from Maryland’s ImmuNet system.”
Gischlar said that if you need those records corrected or updated, a Maryland citizen should:
- Ask the site where you were vaccinated to add or correct, and report your updated record to ImmuNet.
- If the site is now closed (e.g. some mass vax sites), try the site sponsor (e.g. local health department).
- You can also ask your healthcare provider to add/correct and send your updated record to ImmuNet.
Unfortunately, the MyIR online navigation process is not that simple. Once on the website, you will have to login or register. I had to register with my name and all the fun details you usually fill out, including phone number, email and current address.
But I still did not have access to my complete COVID vaccination records. Although I had created an account, my records were missing. On my end, at least, I was still a ghost in the system.
I struggled for days to diagnose the issue, and was then told by MDH what the problem was.
“If this information does not match what is in the ImmuNet system, it would appear as though there is not a vaccination record on MyIR,” Gischlar told me in an email. “For instance, if on ImmuNet, a home telephone number is listed and an individual enrolls in MyIR with a cellular number, the data will not match.”
I learned my vaccination records were tied to my family account, and an old and disconnected landline phone number. So the cellphone number I had plugged in turned up nothing in the database system. I had to verify this over the phone with a health official, which I would recommend doing if you run into the same problem.
After the fix, I was able to pull up my complete vaccination information on MyIR. I have also learned there are other ways to track down the record: the CDC sent me an email saying most vaccinated patients are enrolled in VAMS, which allows people to schedule a vaccination appointment and receive a record via email or text. Double-check if you were enrolled in that system.
When my search had finally come to an end, I was left with lingering concerns about the arduous process and the length of time it took to correct the mistake of the volunteers at the mass vaccination site. What about those who are less tech savvy? MyIR poses a myriad of issues for the less technologically inclined person.
MDH recommends contacting the healthcare provider who gave you the vaccine, saying they would be the best person to assist with any difficulties. Healthcare providers are required to upload to ImmuNet but they are also often trained to assist patients with the system.
State and county government employees are additionally trained to upload proper vaccination records, and it’s unlikely that — in the event you received incomplete information on your card — there was also an improper upload to ImmuNet.
The Talbot County Health Department said they have not received any complaints or concerns from the public regarding incomplete vaccination cards. The Wicomico County Health Department said the same. Wicomico has been home to mass vaccination site in Salisbury, which was operated by the state — but the county will be taking it over after the state abandons it on June 29.
“When we do the vaccination cards, we do fill them out,” said Kelly Ward, the deputy public information officer for the Wicomico County Health Department. “We make sure all that (information) is on the vaccination card.”
Both county health agencies mentioned residents have inquired about lost cards, however. Ward said those who lost a copy of their vaccination record should follow the same process as those with incomplete cards, by navigating to MyIR.
Incomplete records could be happen at mass vaccination sites staffed with first-time volunteers, said Powell.
“It’s a little bit of user error,” she added.
The federal government has held up a ban on tracking vaccination records, mostly because of privacy concerns.
In lieu of a national system, big tech companies like Microsoft and IBM are looking at creating a digital database of vaccination records. New York is even testing a pilot IBM program on digitalized vaccine passports.
When vaccinations were first rolling out in February, The Center for Global Development recommended a digital system for vaccination proof, explaining it is “not a matter of if but when” the records will be required for cross-border travel and other events. They also mentioned a need for the proper collection of vaccine information.
“This, of course, increases the importance of accurately recording and reporting name and date of birth at the time of vaccination, which can itself be a challenge in some contexts,” wrote the organization in its Feb. 11 report, suggesting improper reports could confuse people with similar names and disqualify their record.
Powell also recommended a more nationalized and connected system, but said we “were a long way from that.”
“It would be great if you can transfer from states and your medical record transferred with you,” she explained. “But I do recognize the logistics of that is incredibly complicated.”
