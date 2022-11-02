Lottery Jackpot

A sign shows the current jackpot for the Powerball lottery, $1.2 billion, as it hangs in the reflective window of a convenience store in Miami, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers to win. 

 AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

DES MOINES, Iowa — Think you're a sure bet for Wednesday night's estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.