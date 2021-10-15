WASHINGTON — The attorney general of Oklahoma is telling employers to ignore President Joe Biden’s pushes to require workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Biden administration is developing rules to require employers of 100 employees or more to get COVID vaccines. U.S. government agencies are finalizing the rule as Biden and other government officials press more employers to require their workers get coronavirus vaccines or potentially lose their jobs.
Conservatives are pushing back against the mandates. That includes Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor, a Republican.
Here is his statement telling employers to ignore Biden’s current vaccination pushes:
"There are currently no rules that require employers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees. I urge Oklahoma employers to disregard the Biden Administration’s wishes to the contrary. In the event federal emergency rules are issued that place such an unlawful demand upon employers, our office will be joined by other state Attorneys General across the country to quickly sue and seek an injunction against any implementation or enforcement. Oklahomans should have the right to make their own personal health decisions for themselves and their families. Employers that are mandating vaccines are unfortunately doing so upon their own initiative. Religious, medical, and personal exemptions should be uniformly approved by those employers at the very least."
Biden and Democrats are pushing for more employers to require COVID vaccines.
Federal workers, government contractors and the U.S. military are already required to get vaccines along with hospital, health care and university workers via government and employer mandates. Some major airlines, technology brands and sports leagues are also requiring COVID shots for their workers.
Biden contends the requirements are needed to curtail the coronavirus. He wants more employers to require shots for their workers and more K-12 students get vaccinated.
"Every day, we see more businesses implementing vaccination requirements, and the mounting data that shows they work," Biden said Oct. 14.
Biden also continues to press employers and social media platforms to battle vaccine and other "misinformation."
"Businesses and organizations that are implementing requirements are seeing their vaccination rates rise by an average of 20 percent or more to well over 90 percent — the number of employees vaccinated," Biden said. "Let’s be clear: Vaccination requirements should not be another issue that divides us. That’s why we continue to battle the misinformation that’s out there, and companies and communities are setting up their — stepping up as well to combat these — the misinformation."
Libertarians and Republicans are resistant to government-imposed vaccine mandates from the federal and other levels of government.“No one should lose their job because of COVID shots.,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who promises to challenge the federal vaccine mandate in court.
