Harris, Van Drew renew calls for moratorium on windmills

The body of a humpback whale lies on a beach in Brigantine, N.J., after it washed ashore on Friday, Jan. 13.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the death of two more whales last week, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ-2, are jointly renewing their calls for the immediate halt of windmill development until it can be scientifically proven that windmill construction is not a contributing factor in the unprecedented 14 whale deaths along the East Coast since Dec. 1.


