Harris, Van Drew renew calls for moratorium on windmills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the death of two more whales last week, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ-2, are jointly renewing their calls for the immediate halt of windmill development until it can be scientifically proven that windmill construction is not a contributing factor in the unprecedented 14 whale deaths along the East Coast since Dec. 1.
“Over the weekend, the nation watched as two more whales washed up along the East Coast,” Harris said. “While the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration insists that they have no scientific evidence pointing to offshore wind energy projects as the proximate cause of death, they offer no scientific evidence proving that these projects are not contributory causes of death.”
NOAA said there have been 14 whale strandings on the East Coast since Dec. 1, including humpback whales, which are common in the area, and some sperm whales, which are an endangered species.
“I am renewing my call for a windmill project moratorium until it can be definitively proven that windmill projects are not contributing to the repeated whale deaths that we are now witnessing on almost a weekly basis,” Harris said.
“From the beginning, I have expressed my concerns and opposition with offshore windfarms moving forward without substantial evidence to show how it will affect our environment, our industries and marine life,” Van Drew said. “And now, attention is finally being drawn to the industrialization of our coastline because of these tragic whale deaths.”
Federal environmental and energy officials moved Wednesday to quell a growing controversy over whether work done by the offshore wind power industry is killing whales in the northeastern U.S., saying there is no evidence this is happening.
In a hastily arranged briefing for reporters Wednesday, Jan. 18, NOAA and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management addressed a spate of whale deaths on the East Coast that some groups suspect may have been caused by site preparation work for offshore wind farms.
The call came two days after the latest reported death, that of a humpback whale that washed ashore Jan.16 on Assateague Island, Maryland. The death of that whale followed the deaths of seven whales in New Jersey and New York in a little over a month.
NOAA officials said they have been studying the phenomenon of humpback whales dying at elevated rates along the East Coast since January 2016. During that period, 178 of the animals have washed ashore dead between Maine and Florida.
“Not a single concern has been raised by our president or environmentalists after another whale washed ashore this week, amounting to over a dozen in less than two months. Why has there not been an investigation? Why have Democrats been silent on the issue?” Van Drew said.
“We must investigate these deaths and get to the bottom if offshore wind activity is the cause,” Van Drew said. “All offshore wind activity must end immediately until proper examinations and investigations are conducted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.