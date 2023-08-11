APTOPIX Hawaii Fires

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAHAINA, Hawaii — A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighborhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll reached at least 36 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs.


  

