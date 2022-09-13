France Obit Godard

Film director Jean-Luc Godard smokes at Cannes festival, France on May 25, 1982.

 AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File

GENEVA — Jean-Luc Godard, the iconic “enfant terrible” of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first feature, “Breathless,” and stood for years among the film world’s most influential directors, died Tuesday. He was 91.

