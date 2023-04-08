Abortion rights supporters — including U.S. President Joe Biden — attacked a Good Friday ruling in Texas that puts a temporary halt to Food & Drug Administration approvals for the abortion inducing drug — Mifepristone.
Some Democratic lawmakers — and abortion rights supporters — want the Biden administration to ignore the ruling.
U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered a temporary halt for the abortion pill but have gave the Biden administration and other advocates for abortion right seven days to appeal his ruling.
Mifepristone — also known as RU 486 terminates a pregnancy in its early stages by blocking the hormone progesterone — was approved by the FDA in 2000 with generic drug approvals in 2019.
The Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom challenged the FDA’s previous approvals for the abortion-inducing drug.
“By illegally approving dangerous chemical abortion drugs, the FDA put women and girls in harm’s way, and it’s high time the agency is held accountable for its reckless actions,” said ADF Senior Counsel Erik Baptist. “Pregnancy is not an illness, and chemical abortion drugs don’t provide a therapeutic benefit—they can pose serious and life-threatening complications to the mother, in addition to ending a baby’s life. The FDA never had the authority to approve these hazardous drugs or to remove important safeguards.”
Kacsmaryk, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, issued the ruling that would temporarily halt abortion pill. The case could be another test of abortion rights in the U.S. that makes it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The Court does not second-guess FDA’s decision-making lightly,” the Trump-appointed federal judge said in the ruling. “But here, FDA acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns — in violation of its statutory duty — based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions. There is also evidence indicating FDA faced significant political pressure to forego its proposed safety precautions to better advance the political objective of increased ‘access’ to chemical abortion — which was the “whole idea of mifepristone.”
The judge also cited impacts of the abortion drug.
“Many women also experience intense psychological trauma and post-traumatic stress from excessive bleeding and seeing the remains of their aborted children,” the conservative judge also wrote in the decision.
Biden promises appeal
Abortion rights opponents are also challenging the dispensing and distribution of abortion drugs via the Comstock Act — an 1873 federal law still on the books that banned the distribution of pornography, sexually explicit and erotic materials and abortion-related equipment and materials.
Anti-abortion opponents say the Comstock law — which was used to burn as many as 15 tons of books and to destroy printing presses deemed obscene or explicit — should apply to abortion drugs.
The court fights come after last year’s dismantling of federal abortion rights by the U.S. Supreme Court and its overturning of Roe v. Wade. That sends some of the abortion rights fight back to the states.
But, now abortion rights foes are looking to the federal courts to undo FDA approvals and the dispensing of abortion-inducing pills.
Biden quickly promised to fight the ruling in a statement on Good Friday.
“A federal district judge in Texas ruled that a prescription medication available for over 22 years, approved by the FDA, and used safely by millions of women should no longer be approved in the U.S. Here's why this matters. And how my administration is going to fight it,” Biden said. “The medication in question is used for medication abortion. It doesn't just affect women in Texas. If it stands, it'd prevent women across the country from accessing the medication. It's the next step toward an abortion ban that Republican elected officials vowed to make law.”
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland promised an immediate appeal to the ruling and the Democratic administration will ask a federal appeals court to stay the judge’s temporary halt on the abortion pill.
Ignore the ruling?
Other abortion rights advocates lambasted the ruling — including some telling the White House and FDA to ignore the federal court.
“I believe that the Biden Administration should ignore this ruling. The courts rely on the legitimacy of their rulings and what they are currently doing is engaging in an unprecedented erosion of their legitimacy,” said U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, agrees.
“There is no way this decision has a basis in law. It is instead rooted in conservatives’ dangerous and undemocratic takeover of our country’s institutions. No matter what happens in seven days, I believe the Food and Drug Administration has the authority to ignore this ruling, which is why I’m again calling on President Biden and the FDA to do just that,” Wyden said in a statement after the ruling. “The FDA, doctors, and pharmacies can and must go about their jobs like nothing has changed and keep mifepristone accessible to women across America. If they don't, the consequences of banning the most common method of abortion in every single state will be devastating.”
The Biden administration and abortion rights supporters have put a focus on expanding access and distribution of abortion drugs during the COVID-19 restrictions and in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe. More than two dozen states are or are poised to restrict abortions after that ruling. Other states — including Maryland — are expanding abortion access, codifying Roe into state laws and are touting themselves as destinations to terminate pregnancies.
Anti-abortion advocates welcomed the Texas ruling as abortion fights dominate U.S. legislatures and elections.
“This decision shines a light on something that the Biden Administration wants to sweep under the rug – that these drugs do not treat or cure disease but kill unborn children and expose their mothers to dangerous side effects. The FDA should be in the business of ensuring safety, not in taking lives,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.