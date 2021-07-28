WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers about child tax credit-related scams just as payments have started to arrive to millions of families in need which began arriving last week.
Thieves are already looking for innovative tactics to take advantage of unwitting victims to steal money or personal information. Taxpayers should be on the lookout for a variety of phone, e-mail, text message and social media scams targeting families eligible for the credit.
Any communication offering assistance to sign up for the child tax credit or to speed up the monthly payments is likely a scam. Taxpayers do not have to take any additional actions to receive payments.
When receiving unsolicited calls or messages, taxpayers should not provide personal information, click on links, or open attachments as this may lead to financial loss, tax-related fraud, and identity theft.
“Despite the government’s efforts to help people financially through this pandemic, scam artists continue to develop new ways to prey on those in need,” said Darrell Waldon, acting special agent in charge of the IRS-CI Washington field office. “We hope to inform the public of these possible dangers and prevent them from falling victim to these schemes.”
The IRS reminds taxpayers and residents that it:
• Does not initiate contact with taxpayers via e-mail, text messages, or social media channels to request personal or financial information, even information related to the Child Tax Credit.
• Does not leave pre-recorded, urgent, or threatening messages. Aggressive calls warning taxpayers about a lawsuit or arrest are fake.
• Will not call taxpayers asking them to provide or verify financial information so they can obtain the monthly Child Tax Credit payments.
• Will not ask for payment via a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.
If you are eligible for advance payments of the Child Tax Credit, the IRS will use information from your 2020 or 2019 tax return to automatically enroll you for advance payments.
Taxpayers who are not required to file a tax return, or who have not provided the IRS their information should visit IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021 to provide basic information to receive the Child Tax Credit.
To report suspicious IRS-related phishing and online scams, visit IRS.gov.
