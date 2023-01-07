Biden Capitol Riot Anniversary

President Joe Biden leaves after a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and to award Presidential Citizens Medals in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 

 AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden conferred high honors on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol mob two years ago and the menacing effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring "America is a land of laws, not chaos," even as disarray rendered Congress dysfunctional for a fourth straight day.


