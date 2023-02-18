Jimmy Carter Hospice Care

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga. The Carter Center said Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, that former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care. The charity created by the 98-year-old former president said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention." 

 AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.


