Obit Last Hawaiian Princess

Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25, 2019. Kawananakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. She was 96.

 AP PHOTO

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96.


