TITUSVILLE, Fla. — If you have lost 770 pounds of marijuana, a Florida sheriff wants to meet you.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted on Facebook that his office had found a large cannabis stash at a storage facility.
The tongue-in-cheek post by the Sheriff asked for the party that lost the weed to check with his office.
Here’s the post
"If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!
All of us at one point or another in our lives have lost or misplaced something important and are always hopeful that a good and kind person will find our lost item and do the right thing by returning it to it’s rightful owner.
Since at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office we always strive to do the right thing, our Narcotics Agents are trying to identify the rightful owner of the approximately 770 lbs of marijuana that was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera. I mean, trying to identify the rightful owner of the property is the very least we can do, especially since it has a street value of roughly two million dollars!!
So if the 770 lbs of marijuana belongs to you, all we need you to do is come down to our Criminal Investigative Services building on Gus Hipp Blvd in Rockledge and claim your property with absolutely no strings attached!! Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!
In fact, we are so excited to return something this valuable to its rightful owner that we are also going to throw in an all expenses paid extensive “staycation” so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you!!
