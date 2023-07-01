This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito. The species is a known vector for the parasitic disease malaria.
A statewide malaria alert has been issued in Florida after four confirmed local cases of the mosquito-borne illness in Sarasota County.
The Florida Department of Health issued the alert Friday.
“Malaria is transmitted through infected mosquitoes. Residents throughout the state should take precautions by applying bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, and wearing long pants and shirts when possible - especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitos are most active,” the state health agency said in its statewide advisory.
Sarasota County is on Florida’s gulf coast south of Tampa.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Florida cases were “locally acquired and also said there was a recent case of malaria in Cameron County, Texas. That is near the Mexico border and includes the busy border city of Brownsville.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has been notified of a case of malaria diagnosed in a Texas resident who has not traveled outside the country or state,” said state agency said in an alert.
“Texas averages more than 120 travel-related malaria cases a year. The last locally acquired Texas case occurred in 1994,” TDSHS said.
The last locally acquired malaria cases in Florida were in 2003 in Palm Beach County, according to the CDC.
The U.S usually sees between 1,500 and 2,100 malaria cases annually coming from international travel, according to the CDC and research portal Statista.
The World Health Organization reports there were 247 million cases of malaria worldwide with 619,000 deaths. The WHO says 95% of malaria cases and 80% of deaths associated with parasitical disease. The worst malarias situations are in countries such as Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania.
Malaria is also prevalent in other regions and countries with tropical and humid weather where mosquitos can prosper as well as places with poverty and unsanitary conditions including Haiti, Guyana and Venezuela as well as parts of India, Mexico, Brazil, Laos, Myanmar, Peru and Pakistan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.