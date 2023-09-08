A Florida man with aspirations of crossing the Atlantic Ocean via a self-propelled “human-powered hamster wheel” vessel was arrested by the U.S. Coast Guard off Miami Beach Sept. 1 after resisting efforts to stop his voyage.
Ray Baluchi (aka Reza Ray Baluchi) is charged with obstructing the Coast Guard from boarding his vessel and violating a previous maritime order from the Coast Guard in 2015 related to previous attempts to journey across the ocean in a similar “Hydro-Pod” vessel.
According to the Coast Guard and a criminal complaint filed in federal court, a Coast Guard cutter spotted Baluchi and his bubble-like floating hamster wheel 70 nautical miles east of Tybee Island, Georgia, on Aug. 26. The interaction came as Hurricane Franklin was barreling through the Atlantic Ocean.
Baluchi told the Coast Guard he was propelling his vessel to London.
“Based on the condition of the vessel — which was afloat as a result of wiring and buoys — USCG officers determined Baluchi was conducting a manifestly unsafe voyage,” according to a criminal complaint filed with a U.S. District Court in Florida.
Baluchi resisted efforts to stop his transatlantic voyage, including warnings of the hurricane, and on Aug. 26 and Aug 27 threatened to hurt or kill himself with a “12-inch knife” and also claimed to have a bomb on board, according to the USCG.
By Aug. 28, Baluchi told the Coast Guard there was no bomb on his floating hamster wheel and the next day “USCG officers were able to safely disembark Baluchi from the vessel,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The oceanic adventurer was brought ashore Sept. 1.
The Coast Guard said the Pompano Beach man has tried to make oceanic Hydro Pod voyages in 2014, 2016 and 2021 all resulting in USCG ‘interventions’.
Baluchi traversed the Atlantic waters from Florida to Bermuda in 2020, according to a Vice News report.
Baluchi’s interest in self-propelled oceanic travels as well as long-distance running with goals of running through every country in the world are outlined on his Facebook and other social media pages and website. Baluchi has not yet responded for a request for comment on the episode and his endeavors.
