WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats — including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York — are proposing federal legislation to decriminalize marijuana.
The plan — which is also being led by U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. — would take marijuana off the federal list of controlled substances and would allow states more autonomy to set their own cannabis law.
“For decades, our federal government has waged a War on Drugs that has unfairly impacted low-income communities and communities of color,” Booker said.
Eighteen states — including Virginia, New York and New Jersey — have legalized weed for recreational use. Medical marijuana is legal in 36 states — including Maryland where a fresh legalization push is slated for next year after falling flat this year.
Schumer, Booker and Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said the planned bill would also allow cannabis companies to access banks and financial systems.
Current federal drug laws forced medical marijuana and other cannabis businesses to operate on cash or via alternative financing systems.
The Democrats’ effort would also expunge federal criminal records for nonviolent marijuana offenders. Federal lawmakers are also eyeing cannabis taxes.
“The War on Drugs has too often been a war on people, and particularly people of color. Not only will this legislation remove cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances, but it will also help fix our criminal justice system, ensure restorative justice, protect public health, and implement responsible taxes and regulations,” said Schumer of the decades-long U.S. drug policies.
The U.S. House passed a marijuana legalization measure earlier this year. U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, opposed that bill and other cannabis legalization pushes. The House pot bill was blocked by the Senate earlier this year.
Senate Democrats will have to muster up enough votes to overcome GOP and potential some moderate opposition within their ranks. President Joe Biden has historically not been a prime advocate of marijuana legalization.
