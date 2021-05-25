BALTIMORE — While COVID mask orders have been lifted at the state level in Maryland and Delaware, face coverings are still required on airplanes, at airport security check-ins, bus and rail stations and on other public transit via a Biden administration order.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration reminded Memorial Day travelers of the continued federal mask mandate for public and interstate transit.
“Face masks remain mandatory for employees and passengers, regardless of vaccination status, throughout all domestic transportation modes, including airport security screening checkpoints. Since the implementation of the face mask mandate for travelers on Feb 2, there has been near-total voluntary compliance throughout the entire transportation system,” the U.S. agency said in a statement.
President Joe Biden issued the federal mask mandate — which extends to airports, bus terminals and rail stations — after he took office earlier this year.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control — whose latest guidance led to the lifting of mask mandates by Maryland, Delaware and other states — is also discouraging the unvaccinated from traveling, especially internationally.
The lifted statewide mask mandates apply to the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Still, a number of officials — ranging from Delaware Gov. John Carney to the Talbot County Health Department — continue to encourage those who have not been vaccinated to keep wearing masks. The CDC also continues to tell the unvaccinated to wear masks.
