WASHINGTON — An increasing number of Americans — including a majority of women and 65% of Democrats — want the U.S. government to restrict and censor online content and false information.
That is according to a new poll by the Pew Research Center.
The poll showed 52% of women, 65% of Democrats and 51% of college-educated adults favor the government restricting false online information.
Overall, 48% of Americans in the Pew poll favor government restrictions and censorship on “false information.”
That is up from 39% in 2018, according to Pew.
The same poll shows increasing support for social media firms cracking down and banning online misinformation.
The 11,778-person Pew survey found 59% of those surveyed want more social media crackdowns. Seventy six percent of Democrats, 62% of women and 55% of men want to see more policing by social media companies.
President Joe Biden and other administration officials have been pushing Facebook and other social media platforms to restrict more “health misinformation” related to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.
Twitter, Facebook and Google-owned YouTube have been censoring content and banning accounts related to some vaccine critics as well as alt-right and right wing groups and those questioning Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential race.
Twitter and Facebook have banned former President Donald Trump who is suing the social media platforms. Twitter has also launched new user-driven mechanisms to report posts.
Republicans are less supportive of government restrictions on online speech, according to the survey. They worry about the government censoring and banning political opponents and those resisting policies. They are also concerned about Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft (which owns search engine Bing) becoming de-facto censors for the U.S. government.
Just 28% of Republicans want to see government censorship of online content.
Forty three percent of men support the idea, according to the survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.