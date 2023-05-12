Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Liam is the most popular name for baby boys in the U.S.
AP Photo/ R. Parthibhan
Olivia Dunne arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Olivia is the most popular name for baby girls in the U.S.
The U.S. Social Security Administration release its most popular baby names for 2022. The federal agency started publishing the top baby names list in 1997 and has a database of naming dating back to 1880.
Liam is the most popular boys name followed by Noah, Oliver, James and Elijah. Liam has held the top spot for six years, according SSA. The name is of Irish origin and links back to the old Germanic name William. It means protector, desire and boss.
The rest of the boys’ top ten includes — William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore.
On the girls side, Olivia is number one for the fourth straight year. Olivia is an English name popularized by William Shakespeare.
Emma comes in second on the most popular baby names list in the U.S. followed by Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Sophia and Isabella.
The rest of the girl’s top ten includes Ava, Mia, Evelyn and Luna (the only newcomer to either top ten), according to SSA.
“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one. One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year.” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security.
The U.S. agency also released to top five fastest growing baby names for both boys and girls.
The fastest growing boys’ names are Dutton, Kayce, Chosen, Khaza and Eithan.
The girls’ names on the rise most include Wrenlee, Neriah, Arlet, Georginia and Amiri.
Khaza is an Arabic and Muslim name meaning a ‘gift from God’.
Wrenlee is a contemporary American name meaning songbird. Arlet is a French and Spanish name meaning eagle and noble.
