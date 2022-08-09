Obit Lamont Dozier

FILE - Songwriter/producer Lamont Dozier appears at the 40th Annual Grammy Awards in New York on Feb. 25, 1998. Dozier, of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81. 

 AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

NEW YORK — Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced "You Can't Hurry Love," "Heat Wave" and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81.

