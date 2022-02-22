ANNAPOLIS — Dr. Alisha Malloy, associate professor of computer information systems at North Carolina Central University, has been selected to serve as the sixth academic dean of the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I. Her tenure will begin in June 2022. Malloy will succeed Carl Crockett, who has served as the NAPS academic dean since June 2010.
Malloy, who has taught at NCCU since 2007 and has more than 20 years’ experience in academia, has a long record of multidisciplinary leadership, engaging classroom instruction, and innovative research earning over $1.5 million in grant funding from various entities including the National Science Foundation, Cisco Systems, and the state of Alabama.
“We are elated to welcome Dr. Alisha Malloy back to the Naval Academy team as our academic dean at NAPS,” said U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck. “Her wealth of knowledge and experience, coupled with her passion for STEM learning and deep understanding of our mission at the Naval Academy will make her a force multiplier in preparing our midshipman candidates for success at USNA and their eventual careers in naval service.”
Malloy is a 1990 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in general engineering. Commissioned as a general unrestricted line officer, Malloy served as a vault officer at Communications Security Material Issuing Office in Norfolk, Virginia, and as a database manager and administrative department head at Tactical Training Group Atlantic in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
She holds a Master of Science in engineering management from Old Dominion University, and Ph.D. in computer information systems from Georgia State University. Malloy is the recipient of NCCU’s Excellence in Service Award (School of Business) and Teaching Excellence Award. She is also engaged in many campus and community efforts dedicated to recruiting and mentoring the next generation of STEM scholars including serving as a Program Chair and STEM Lead for the Naval Academy Minority Association.
“I am excited and passionate about becoming a part of such an empowering and thriving NAPS and USNA community of like-minded faculty and staff as we all educate, engage, enhance, and empower midshipman candidates’ success at NAPS, USNA, and beyond,” said Malloy.
The mission of the Naval Academy Preparatory School is to enhance midshipman candidates’ moral, mental, and physical foundations to prepare them for success at the U.S. Naval Academy.
