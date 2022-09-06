Obit Moon Landrieu

FILE — Outgoing New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu kisses his father, former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, before they pose for a photo with his sister, former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., and former New Orleans Mayor Sidney Barthelemy, right, before the inauguration of newly elected New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell in New Orleans, Monday, May 7, 2018. Moon Landrieu, the patriarch of a Louisiana political family who was a lonely voice for civil rights until the tide turned in the 1960s, has died at age 92. A family friend said Landrieu died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

 AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92.

