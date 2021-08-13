WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a new terrorism advisory bulletin on Friday, Aug. 13 warning of a “heightened threat environment” with a focus on “domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences.”
The U.S. government bulletin also references the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorism attacks as a motivation for potential threats.
But the overall focus of the bulletin from the “Biden-Harris administration” is on domestic threats and anti-government sentiments.
The U.S. government security agency also cites potential overlap between opponents to COVID mandates and orders — such as vaccine mandates and passports — and extremist groups.
“These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks. Pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year,” the DHS bulletin reads.
The bulletin also outlines the U.S. government’s efforts to counter disinformation and conspiracy theories. The Biden administration has been pressing social media companies, in particular Facebook, to restrict and censor anti-vaccine content and other “health misinformation” related to the coronavirus and government pandemic orders.
“DHS is also advancing authoritative sources of information to debunk and, when possible, preempt false narratives and intentional disinformation, and providing educational materials to promote resilience to the risks associated with interacting with and spreading disinformation, conspiracy theories and false narratives,” the bulletin reads.
The new terrorism threat bulletin also follows on the arrests of more than 570 people involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with Trump supporters disputing Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 Electoral College win.
A police officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Trump supporter inside the Capitol during the riot. The officer has not been named and will not be charged, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
The new terrorism threat bulletin focuses on the “Biden-Harris Administration’s National Domestic Terrorism Strategy.” The U.S. administration has created a new “dedicated domestic terrorism branch” within the homeland security agency’s intelligence arms.
The federal government is also requiring “state, local, tribal, and territorial governments are required to spend at least 7.5 percent, or a minimum of $77 million, of their DHS grant awards toward combating this threat. ”
Biden has also ordered other U.S. security and intelligence agencies to put a focus on white supremacist, alt-right and other domestic groups. The U.S. House of Representatives also has a special committee made up of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans look at the events of Jan. 6.
The federal bulletin also tells the public to report suspicious activity to police.
