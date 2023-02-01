Election 2024 Haley

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party's Lincoln Dinner, on June 24, 2021, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them. 

 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official.


