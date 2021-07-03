YUCATAN, MEXICO — A ring of fire that looked like it was from a science fiction movie or Armageddon engulfed a section of the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.
Dramatic scenes and viral videos of seawaters on fire are also fueling calls to address climate change and plans such as the “Green New Deal” which would pump billions of dollars into renewable energy in the U.S.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other progressives reposted the viral videos of the fire contending it shows the need for renewable energy and ending dependence on oil and fossil fuels.
“Please do not tell me that ending our depending on fossil fuels is too radical — This is radical,” said Sanders in a statement.
The watery blaze was caused by a pipeline rupture, according to Mexican officials. State-owned energy entities in Mexico said the fire was controlled Friday. The viral videos showed flames that resembled lava and hellfire coming from the Gulf of Mexico off the Yucatan peninsula near an oil rig.
Progressives are pushing for more aggressive environmental and climate change policies with President Joe Biden in the White House and Democrats holding majorities in Congress.
That includes a new $1 billion push from Delmarva Democrats to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay. There are also more pushes for windmills in the Atlantic Ocean off the Delmarva coast.
There was plenty of reaction to the viral videos on social media.
The Gulf of Mexico is literally on fire because a pipeline ruptured pic.twitter.com/J4ur5MNyt1— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) July 2, 2021
Shout out to all the legislators going out on dinner dates with Exxon lobbyists so they can say a Green New Deal is too expensive 👍🏽 https://t.co/zlQE7LGfPL— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2021
This might look like a scene from a sci-fi movie, but it's all too real — the Gulf of Mexico caught fire yesterday after a pipeline ruptured. It's another reminder that there are only 2 types of pipelines: those that HAVE leaked, and those that WILL leak. pic.twitter.com/Oq32TbYrf3
— Climate Reality (@ClimateReality) July 3, 2021
Please do not tell me that ending our dependency on fossil fuels is too radical — THIS is radical. https://t.co/mPbrSEoVg5— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 3, 2021
