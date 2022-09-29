Obit Louise Fletcher

Louise Fletcher holds the Academy Award she won for her leading role in “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” in Los Angeles, March 30, 1976.

 AP Photo/File

LOS ANGELES — Louise Fletcher, a late-blooming star whose riveting performance as the cruel and calculating Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” set a new standard for screen villains and won her an Academy Award, has died at age 88.

