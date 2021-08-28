Sarah Frerking places flowers at the entrance to Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif. to honor the the 13-service members who were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday's bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group. The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)
KABUL — The U.S. Department of Defense released the names of the American troops killed in Thursday's attack outside the Kabul airport during evacuations of Afghanistan. On Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden warned of more potential attacks as the U.S. speeds towards an Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline set by the ruling Taliban.
Scores of Afghans also died in the bombings outside the chaotic airport — the last bastion of America's war and occupation of Afghanistan.
The Kabul attack fatalities include:
• Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee
• Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
• Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
• Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
• Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
• Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
• Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
• Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
