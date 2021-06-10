WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden said climate change poses the greatest threat to the American security pointing to its potential to spark widespread population movements and fights over land and water.
“This is not a joke. You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest physical threat facing America was? Global warming,” Biden said during a speech to U.S. troops stationed in the United Kingdom. "There will be significant population movements, fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they’re literally sinking below the sea in Indonesia, because of the fights over what is arable land anymore.”
Biden is in the U.K. and Europe for meetings among Western and industrial powers and a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A challenge to Biden’s security concerns about climate change is the fact that the U.S. military is the largest institutional “producer of greenhouse gases” — i.e. polluter in the world, according to a report by Boston University in 2019 .
The Pentagon has a larger carbon footprint than entire countries.
“Indeed, the DOD is the world’s largest institutional user of petroleum and correspondingly, the single largest institutional producer of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the world. From FY 1975 to FY 2018, total DOD greenhouse gas emissions were more than 3,685 Million Metric Tons of CO2 equivalent. While only a portion of U.S. total emissions, U.S, military emissions are, in any one year, larger than the emissions of many countries. In 2017, for example, the Pentagon’s total greenhouse gas emissions (installations and operations) were greater than the greenhouse gas emissions of entire industrialized countries, such as Sweden, Denmark and Portugal and also greater than all CO2 emissions from U.S. production of iron and steel.”
The U.S. military had a $704 billion budget last year and Biden has proposed a record $715 billion Pentagon budget. That is more than half of federal discretionary spending and dwarfs every other country.
“In its quest for security, the United States spends more on the military than any other country in the world, certainly much more than the combined military spending of its major rivals, Russia and China,” the Boston University report.
U.S. defenses include more than 2 million military and civilian personnel with bases across country and globe as well as counter-terrorism and intelligence efforts in dozens of countries.
Biden’s comments were challenged by those concerned about Russia and China.
“Biden calls climate change the most dangerous threat to US security right before sitting down with Putin, the actual most dangerous clear and present threat to US security,” said Garry Kasparov, a Russian political activist (and chess master) and frequent critic of Putin.
They were also derided by Republicans including hawkish neoconservatives and populists such as former President Donald Trump.
Still, the BU report does view climate change as a serious security threat.
“Global warming is the most certain and immediate of any of the threats that the U.S. faces in the next several decades. In fact, global warming has begun: drought, fire, flooding, and temperature extremes will lead to displacement and death. The effects of climate change, including extremely powerful storms, famine, and diminished access to fresh water, will likely make regions of the world unstable — feeding political tensions and fueling mass migrations and refugee crises. In response, the military has added the national security implications of climate change to its long list of national security concerns,” the report reads.
The big migration of Central American immigrants to the U.S. after Biden’s inauguration could stem in part from hurricanes and tropical storms that hit that region and worsened problems such as poverty and gangs.
Climate change, droughts and severe storms could also worsen economic and social situations in developing regions such as Africa and intensify potential conflicts in global hot spots such as the Middle East and South Asia.
