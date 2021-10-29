In this May 11, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
BETHESDA, Md. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wants some more clarity and answers from the National Institutes of Health regarding medical research and studies that showed some cruel treatments of dogs and puppies.
NIH has said medical research involving locking beagles with sand flies in Tunisia was not funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. That came after criticism from animal rights groups as well as inquires from Republican lawmakers worried about the mistreatment of dogs, puppies and other animals in medical experiments.
NIAID is headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is also the U.S. government’s and Biden administration lead on the COVID-19 pandemic.
PETA wants more clarity from NIH on that study as well as medical research that also involved removing dogs vocal cords to quiet their barking. The government agency has also defended the practice of de-barking dogs in experiments.
“NIH’s denial that Fauci’s agency funded the beagle atrocity is a little too convenient. NIH made the same argument after PETA exposed an NIH-funded experiment in China in which experimenters blasted monkeys with 100-decibel sound for 12 hours, withheld water and food, sprayed them with cold water, exposed them to strobe lighting for 12 hours, and electro-shocked their feet,” said PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “The published study — like the one on the beagle experiments — clearly listed NIH as the funder. Then, as now, NIH called it a mistake. Is rewriting history the new defense against complicity in torture? PETA calls on NIH to release the original, unredacted grant document on the beagle experiments to verify its claim.”
The authors of the Tunisia beagle study have also added a disclaimer on their research denying any NIAID funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.