WASHINGTON — Phylicia Rashad’s support for Bill Cosby’s release from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is causing some consternation for Howard University.
Rashad — who co-starred with Cosby on the “Cosby Show — her tweeted support for his release and the vacating of his 2018 conviction for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.
The state court released Cosby and nixed his conviction over a previous agreement form a past prosecutor not to prosecute the same case.
Rashad tweet a photo of Cosby after his release saying “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”
Sixty women have accused Cosby of sexual assault over multiple decades including some claiming they were drugged by the actor and comedian.
Rashad’s social media post was met by strong criticism.
She later posted a statement on Twitter after the pushback from those upset with Cosby’s release and return to his suburban Philadelphia estate.
“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing,” she said.
Rashad was named Dean of Fine Arts at Howard University in May. The school issued a statement Thursday distancing itself from Rashad’s support Cosby.
“Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority,” the university statement reads. “While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault... We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice. We have full confidence that our faculty and school leadership will live up to this sacred commitment.”
