Old North Church Play

Actor Brooks Reeves, in the role of Mather Byles, center, receives assistance with his costume from co-producer Jess Meyer, right, before the start of a dress rehearsal of the play “Revolution’s Edge” June 12 at Old North Church in Boston’s historic North End neighborhood. Old North Church, which played a pivotal role in the nation’s fight for independence, and is one of Boston’s most popular tourist attractions, will host a theater performance for the first time in the church’s 300-year history.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON (AP) — Old North Church played a pivotal role in the nation’s fight for independence and has continued to be an active house of worship for 300 years.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.