The indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury over alleged illegal hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before his successful 2016 White House run is a seismic event in American politics.
The criminal indictment of a former president and currently the lead GOP presidential challenger to President Joe Biden in 2024 is unprecedented. The indictment has also thrust Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, into the national spotlight in Trump's hometown. The criminal charges could help Trump with Republican voters in the 2024 campaign if sentiments grow that the indictment is political.
Trump denies he paid hush money Daniels to cover up an alleged sexual affair. The New York indictment, which includes business fraud charges, also sparked reactions across the country including from Trump, Bragg and scores of others. The immediate reactions from political and social voices were swift and lined up along partisan lines.
Here’s a sampling — including from Trump and some of his staunches allies and foes in full display of the current tone and tenor of U.S. political discourse.
“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on.” — Donald Trump
“The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.” — U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California (The former speaker’s comments were questioned for leaving out a defendant’s presumption of innocence.)
“Trump’s indictment is an affirmation of the principle that no one is above the law. (U.S. House Speaker Kevin) McCarthy’s threat to interfere with the case and (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis’ pledge not to extradite Trump would make him a kind of king. If we are a democracy, no one can violate the law with impunity. No one.” — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California
“Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of President Trump is politically motivated. Indicting a former president on what is normally a misdemeanor charge in New York is an unprecedented abuse of power requiring legal gymnastics and further undermines our country’s trust in our most vital institutions. This action sets a terrible legal precedent and should outrage Americans no matter what their political persuasion.” — U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana
“This ‘indictment’ is a message from the Democrats to America: we will use power to get our way. Whatever the cost. We can’t let them get away with it.” — U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri
“I have no comment.” — U.S. President Joe Biden
“The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law.” — Clark Brewster, attorney for Stormy Daniels
“Thank you to everyone for your support and love. I have so many messages coming in that I can’t respond … also don’t want to spill my champagne. #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in.” — Stormy Daniels, adult film star
“Donald Trump is now the first former President of the United States ever to be indicted. There is no coming back from this moment.” — Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel host
“Cases are not like fine red wine, they do not get better with age. This is especially true when the "case" is substantially based on the testimony and recollection of two known perjurers who have consistently demonstrated for over five years that the truth is ALWAYS negotiable - for a price.” — Attorney Michael Avenatti, who previously represented Daniels. He is serving a federal prison sentence over fraud charges.
“If we don't want Presidents and ex-Presidents to break the law and threaten us with possible dictatorship, then let's stop treating them like gods and kings. Tonight is the start.” — historian Michael Beschloss
“It’s now official. We live in a third world banana republic where the justice system is weaponized against political opponents. Vladimir Putin has nothing on Alvin Bragg.” — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Maryland-1st
“Today’s developments are a reminder that no one—even a former president—is above the law. Before commenting further, I will read District Attorney Bragg’s indictment upon its release and review the case, and I encourage everyone to do the same. I hope that my friends and colleagues across the political spectrum remember that every American is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and that they also respect whatever result our justice system ultimately produces.” — U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware
“The politicized indictment of Trump is just the latest example of the Dem establishment putting their own personal & partisan political interest ahead of the interests of the American people & our country. It's a despicable, extremely dangerous turning point for our country.” Tulsi Gabbard, former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate
“The indictment of Trump is not a moment in the death of the rule of law. The fact that one of the most powerful people in the world was investigated impartially and indicted by a grand jury is testament to the fact that we live in a country of laws. And no one is above the law.” U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota
“Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.” — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California
“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
“This moment should serve as a powerful reminder that no one is above the law. Not even a former president” — progressive economist Robert Reich
“Happy indictment day, to those who celebrate.” – Georgie Takei, actor, progressive activist
“Democrats want civil war. They want to push us into reacting so they can use their weaponized government to lock us all up. They know Trump did not break the law. They know more than anyone because they’ve been trying for years to find a way to put him in jail and they can’t. But now they have a complete fool that is deranged enough to try because he is backed by Soros. And Soros wants war to destabilize America and gain full control.” — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia
“SO Trump finally got indicted! I predicted he would and I predicted that Stormy Daniels would get him! Sometimes justice works! “ — U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.