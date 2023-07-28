University_of_Notre_Dame_Golden_Dome.jpeg

The University of Notre Dame.

 Wikimedia Commons / Michael Fernandes

A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run publication over coverage of her abortion-rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation's preeminent Catholic universities. The litigation is happening in Indiana – the first state to enact tighter restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Tamara Kay's suit alleges falsehoods in two articles published by The Irish Rover in the last academic year. The Rover defended its reporting as true in a motion to dismiss the case under a law meant to protect people from frivolous lawsuits over matters of public concern.


  

