FILE - Former Iran's national soccer team coach Ali Daei before an Asian Cup 2011 qualifying soccer match between Iran and Singapore in Tehran, Iran, Jan, 14, 2009. Daei has expressed support for anti-government protests, saying that his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. 

 AP Photo/Hasan Sarbakhshian, File

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai.


