WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul , R-Ky., wants an investigation into whether the National Security Agency spied on Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Carlson claims the U.S. intelligence spied on him and his show — including during efforts to book an interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The NSA has denied Carlson’s claim.
Paul has written to NSA Director General Paul Nakasone asking for a formal investigation into the matter.
“Mr. Carlson is a journalist, who currently hosts the popular news program Tucker Carlson Tonight, and as such he is to be afforded the freedom of the press protections guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” said Paul. “As you are undoubtedly aware, Mr. Carlson recently alleged on his television show that the NSA not only read his private emails relating to his attempt to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, but also that the NSA unmasked his identity and leaked his private emails, which identified him by name, to others in the press.”
Paul has been a critic of surveillance operations conducted by U.S. intelligence agencies.
“I am open-minded enough to believe, if given convincing evidence, that the NSA may be telling the truth, but when a long train of abuses conducted by the NSA evinces a consistent design to evade the law and violate the constitutionally-protected liberties of the people, the NSA must do more than tweet a carefully worded denial to be trusted. As the head of the NSA, you can help restore credibility to your agency by being completely honest with the American people and explaining in detail whether the NSA conducted surveillance on Tucker Carlson in his role as a journalist, whether you or anyone else within the federal government approved his alleged unmasking, and whether Mr. Carlson’s private emails were shared with any other reporters or news organizations,” said Paul.
