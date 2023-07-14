A long-running religious freedom case has come full circle with a court ruling over the way a deeply conservative Amish community disposes of bath and dishwater. On Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with a community of Swartzentruber Amish. The court reversed a ruling that said the group must install septic systems to dispose of so-called gray water or risk losing their homes. A decade ago, Fillmore County first started requiring homes to have modern septic systems to dispose of gray water from activities like bathing and washing dishes and laundry. The group’s religion is against modern technology, inluding flushing toilets.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.