WASHINGTON — Republicans, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida, are calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s ouster as President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor.
The GOP calls and criticisms of Fauci come after the release of emails outlining federal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans continue to hit Fauci over federal flip flops and changes in mask guidance during the pandemic as well as potential U.S. funding links to the Wuhan lab in China potentially linked to the origins of the virus.
Fauci has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He served as one of former President Donald Trump’s top advisors on the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Trump also criticized Fauci during a weekend speech in North Carolina.
“He’s a great promoter,” Trump said about Fauci according to the Associated Press. "Not a great doctor, but he’s a hell of a promoter. He likes television more than any politician in this room. … But he’s been wrong on almost every issue.”
Fauci served throughout Trump’s one term in office as well as during the pandemic.
Fauci and First Lady Jill Biden visited a COVID vaccine center at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem in New York on Sunday.
Fauci has defended his statements on masks as well as U.S. funding of Chinese medical research in Wuhan. He has pushed back on contentions that COVID originated in in that Wuhan lab.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., are also calling for congressional investigations of the origins of the virus, U.S. funding of Chinese research as well as well as the handling of the pandemic by Fauci and others.
Stefanik also turned to a frequent conservative target — the media — over the coverage of Fauci and the trove of public emails released detailing early reactions to the pandemic.
“I don’t know what’s worse: Dr. Fauci rushing to defend the Chinese Communist Party, or the Far-Left mainstream media helping him do it. We need an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 now,” Stefanik said in a statement.
