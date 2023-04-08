Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a leading opponent of COVID and other vaccine mandates and the son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy — is running for president in 2024 challenging U.S. President Joe Biden in the Democratic primaries.
Kennedy, 69, has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission for a 2024 run. “I have filed with the FEC and will announce my candidacy for President on April 19 in Boston,” RFK Jr. said in a statement.
RFK Jr. — whose father was assassinated in Los Angeles during his 1968 presidential campaign — is a frequent critic of the pharmaceutical industry and its friendly relations with U.S. lawmakers and regulators. He has been one of the most prominent opponents of COVID and other vaccine mandates.
Kennedy is an environmental activist and is also concerned about digital currency plans from the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank and other central banks.
RFK Jr. worries about the Fed’s Central Bank Digital Currency eventually resulting in the tracking of financial transactions and everyday American spending.
“While cash transactions are anonymous, a ‘CBDC’ will allow the government to surveil all our private affairs. The central bank will have the power to enforce dollar limits on our transactions restricting where you can send money, where you can spend it and when money expires,” Kennedy said.
He worries about a federal digital currency evolving into China’s social credit systems where individuals face financial, employment and personal restrictions if they go against government dictums such as vaccinations and medical testing (including for the coronavirus).
“A CBDC tied to digital ID and social credit score will allow the government to freeze your assets or limit your spending to approved vendors if you fail to comply with arbitrary diktats, i.e. vaccine mandates. The Fed will initially limit its CBDC to interbank transactions but we should not be blind to the obvious danger that this is the first step in banning and seizing bitcoin as the Treasury did with gold 90 years ago today in 1933,” Kennedy said.
RFK Jr. is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. His stances related to vaccines, COVID and other issues are a marked departure from Biden — as well as former President Donald Trump who fast-tracked development and approvals of coronavirus vaccines with pharmaceutical makers. RFK Jr.'s vaccine views have put him on the outs with a number of leading Democratic lawmakers and mainstream political interest groups.
Kennedy is also the head of the Children's Health Defense, a New Jersey based group that on March 27 announced it was suing the Biden administration and former White House COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci over alleged government-induced social media and other censorship of dissenting views on the pandemic and vaccine.
Author Marianne Williamson is also running in the Democratic primaries against Biden — who has yet to formally announce reelection plans.
