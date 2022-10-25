School Shooting St Louis

Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. 

 David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

ST. LOUIS — The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday.

